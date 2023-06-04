Pittsburgh Weather: Shower chances dwindle into evening hours, dry pattern persists

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After the driest May in Pittsburgh since 1986 and 12 days with no rain, we finally saw a few raindrops today and a few strong storms across the region.

Daily average High: 76° Low: 56°

Sunset: 8:46 p.m.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Spotty showers this evening.

Storms and raindrops have been brief, but any rain at this point will help! The latest drought monitor came out Thursday, and our area is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Overnight, lows only drop to the low 60s, with partly cloudy skies and showers dwindling.

Once this cold front passes, storm chances dwindle through the evening, and temperatures will be more tolerable tomorrow, with highs only in the lower 80s and hovering there all week!

Rain chances are still few and far between, with a spotty shower chance Monday and possibly Wednesday and the best real chance at showers not until next Saturday!

