Rain chance continues throughout Pittsburgh area Wednesday; widespread rain expected into the afternoon

Our two-day rain total in Pittsburgh comes in at 1.98 inches. An additional 1-1.5 inches of rain is expected to fall between Wednesday and Thursday. Our four-day total should be around three inches.

Daily average High: 72 Low: 52 | Sunrise: 7:11 Sunset: 7:14

Any Alert Days Ahead?: No

Wednesday's First Alert Weather headlines. KDKA-TV Weather Center

Rain continued yesterday, but interestingly enough, at the Pittsburgh airport, no rain was recorded for the afternoon into the evening hours. I don't think that was the case for most, with a couple of decent showers and even storms working their way through our area yesterday afternoon. Our two-day total rain comes in at 1.98 inches of rain at the Pittsburgh airport.

Rain will continue today, with the best chance for rain occurring from 10 a.m. this morning through 5 p.m. Rain is expected to be fairly widespread during this time, with the heaviest and steadiest precipitation occurring just south of Pittsburgh.

While we wait for the rain, foggy conditions have set in with dew points high and the ground saturated. Some drizzle and an isolated shower or two should also be expected. Morning temperatures are in the mid-to-low 60s with cloudy skies and light easterly winds.

Highs today won't go up much due to the timing of the rain.

I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of around 67 degrees. This will be significantly down from the 77-degree day we saw yesterday. Yesterday's high was again significantly warmer than guidance had us at, and a big part of the reason for that was the lack of rain at the airport, along with us seeing just a little sunshine poking out from the skies. Noon temperatures today should be near our high temperatures, with rain rolling through at that time.

Late afternoon and this evening are both looking dry, but damp with temperatures remaining in the mid-60s.

Thursday rain chances are expected to begin as early as 3 a.m. and will continue through around 6 p.m. The best chance for rain on Thursday will again be south of Pittsburgh, with much of the day dry for places north of I-80.

Thursday's rain chances will be highest in the morning, including during the morning commute, through the evening commute. A couple of rumbles and brief downpours should be expected during the afternoon.

I've also added a low confidence isolated rain chance on both Saturday and Sunday. This is mainly for places south of Pittsburgh. Model data has not been consistent or in agreement on when and where we may get rain, but most data shows some moisture sneaking in from the south at some point over the weekend.

When it comes to your forecast, highs today will hit the mid to upper 60s, with morning temperatures also in the low 60s. Highs for the rest of the week should be back in the 70s.

I also bring highs up near 80 degrees on Sunday with the 'warmer' weather sticking around through at least Tuesday of next week.

Pittsburgh area 7-day forecast: Sept. 24, 2025 KDKA-TV Weather Center