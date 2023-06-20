Pittsburgh Weather: Possible Tuesday rain and thunderstorm chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rain chances are back in the forecast today with possible scattered showers or storms.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Few showers or thunderstorms today into Wednesday

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

We're starting off with some patchy fog this morning mainly up in the higher elevations, but that should clear out by the late morning! The big story today is that the rain is back! A few scattered showers and storms will occur with highs in the low to mid 80s.

KDKA Weather Center

Most of the activity will be south of the city, but some showers could creep northward. There could be some isolated general thunderstorms today too, but it should remain below severe thresholds. The showers should taper off overnight but could linger into Wednesday. All this rain should help with some of the area's drought conditions but not all.

Highs fall down into the 70s starting tomorrow. A few spotty showers remain possible Wednesday and Thursday, but it'll remain dry for the most part with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Summer officially starts tomorrow at 10:57 EDT!

KDKA Weather Center

So it looks like we'll be starting off on a typical summer note, even though it's felt like summer for the past month.

We're watching for another possibility of widespread rain with some storms for next weekend starting Friday.

KDKA Weather Center

Also starting then will be muggy conditions since this will be a combination of heat and humidity.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos