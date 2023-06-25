Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: More showers, storms possible into Sunday evening

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (6/24)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (6/24) 04:02

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Scattered showers will gradually taper off through this evening, and we could see some patchy fog develop overnight toward morning.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Shower and thunderstorm chances return Sunday evening, with a chance of gusty wind/hail.

KDKA Weather Center

Sunday will start mainly dry until mid to late afternoon when a chance of scattered showers returns. The bigger threat for rain will move in mid to late Sunday evening with a crossing cold front that could bring a few strong storms. The timing would be mainly after 8 p.m. for Western Pa. through the wee hours of the morning, and the main threats with any storms that hold together crossing the area would be some gusty, damaging wind and possible hail. Otherwise, the bulk of Sunday looks pleasant and mainly dry.

Monday through Wednesday will remain unsettled with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Highs will be comfortable, even cooling to the mid to lower 70s for a few days behind the cold front. We dry out and warm back up a bit Thursday and Friday!

7-day-icast.png
KDKA Weather Center

First published on June 24, 2023 / 8:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

