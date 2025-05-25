Pittsburgh will have mostly dry weather through Memorial Day

It should be another pleasant, if not unseasonably cool, day today with highs hitting the mid-60s and lows down in the low 40s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The daily average for today is 74° for the high and 53° for the low. This type of weather isn't that rare at this time of the year, but it certainly isn't common. The past week is in the top 20 (barely) when it comes to looking at the record book and the coolest starts.

The most exciting weather event today may be some very patchy fog.

Besides that, we should see plenty of sunshine in the morning hours with clouds rolling in for the afternoon hours. We will be on the northern edge of a mid-level disturbance that will push the clouds into our area. To our northeast, a weak cool front will try to move through as what we call a 'backdoor' cold front.

Conditions on Sunday, May 25, 2025 in the Pittsburgh area KDKA Weather Center

It just means the front arrives moving from the northeast to the southwest. The boundary is expected to stall out along the snow belt off Armstrong and Indiana County, along Westmoreland County. If you see any rain today, that would be the area most likely to see any. Right now, the rain chance looks low. The most likely time to see an isolated shower is between 2 p.m. through 9 p.m. Again, most, if not everyone, will be dry.

The rain chances for Memorial Day look even lower than today's chance for rain. You'll be dry and it'll be warmer too.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Highs on Memorial Day should hit the low 70s. Morning lows will be similar to this morning, with a number of communities dipping into the 30s. Memorial Day will see plenty of sunshine.

Conditions on Memorial Day 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Our next rain chance comes on Tuesday as a mid-level low sweeps into our area. Right now, it looks like we should just expect showers with little to no storm development on the leading edge.

The highest chance to see storms over the next week will come on Friday with a fast-moving system that sticks around on Saturday, bringing more rain. At least it will be warmer with temperatures in the 50s for morning lows. Highs will just be near 70 degrees, though, over the next weekend.

7-day forecast: May 25, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!