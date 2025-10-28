It's going to be a sunny day in the Pittsburgh area before rain returns tomorrow evening

It's going to be a sunny day today in the Pittsburgh area before rain returns to the forecast tomorrow evening.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: Rain totals for Wednesday through Friday are now expected to be less than an inch for most.

At this time of the year, we are getting into the season of permagrey. So when you have a sunny day, you should not take it for granted. Today will be sunny, probably the sunniest of the week. The clear overnight skies will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s once again. Sunrise is at 7:47, and we will see temperatures in the mid-40s already at 10 a.m.

I have noon temperatures in the low 50s and highs today hitting the upper 50s. Winds will be light, coming in out of the east at around 10 mph.

Looking ahead, rain chances return on Wednesday. Most of the day will be dry. I have rain arriving in Pittsburgh after 5 p.m. Rain showers will be working their way in from the south to the north, so if you are in Greene County you could see rain as soon as 3 p.m. Once the rain arrives, it will continue through the rest of the day and all the way through Thursday with a couple of gaps in rain spanning an hour up to five hours. Rain will start back and it'll be raining more often than not from Wednesday evening through Friday morning. Rain totals look to average around an inch and a quarter on average across our area.

Late Thursday, the center of low pressure will spin through our area. The directional sheer from this spin may be enough to cause a weather phenomenon known as cold air funnels, basically a larger, more powerful cousin of dust devils in the summer months.

Widespread rain wraps up on Friday morning. The rest of the day, including trick-or-treat hours, will be damp, cool, and windy. I have Trick-Or-Treat hours seeing temperatures in the 40s.

Wind chills will probably be right at 40 degrees. It's not going to be the most pleasant of Halloweens. Looking at the weekend, I am going to keep an isolated rain chance in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

Both days will see highs in the low 50s. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s.

