Pittsburgh Weather: Father's Day set to be warm, sunny

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/17)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/17) 03:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High pressure will keep us quiet for the rest of the holiday weekend. You will notice temperatures starting to inch upward, too. 

Even though summer does not officially start until 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday, it will feel like summer, starting on Father's Day.

Aside from some patchy fog to start the day, Father's Day will be filled with sunshine. Temperatures will finally get back to the average of 80 degrees, too.

This warming trend will also continue into Monday's Juneteenth celebrations. Monday is trending to be the warmest day of the entire forecast, with temperatures reaching into the mid-80s. Sunshine is expected to continue here.

There won't be too many rain chances in the next week, but rain and thunderstorm probabilities increase Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms around. I think there will be better chances late in the week, however.

You will likely notice some haze in the sky again. Some of that wildfire smoke from Canada will try to work out of our area during the week.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 4:53 PM

