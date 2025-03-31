Watch CBS News
Early morning downpours to make way for temperatures in the 60s today in the Pittsburgh area

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Early morning downpours will make way for temperatures in the 60s today throughout the Pittsburgh area.

FIRST ALERT: A severe Thunderstorm Watch expired at 3 a.m. 

AWARE: Soggy weather mid-week.

Today is the last day of March and we are nearly 8° above normal to wrap it up! 

We have a few showers remaining with some heavy downpours through early morning and things will calm down throughout the day with highs in the mid 60s. 

hourly-rain.png
KDKA Weather Center

Wind gusts will be around 20mph at times then diminish overnight. 

Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week with highs back near 50 and becoming mostly sunny by late morning. 

April showers will be the trend mid-week with rain each day starting Wednesday afternoon/evening. We could have some thunderstorms around as well.

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

Our highs warm back up above normal to the upper 60s Wednesday, 70 on Thursday and in the mid-60s Friday for the Pirates home opener.  A few showers are also possible so you may need the rain gear. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

