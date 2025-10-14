It's going to be a delightfully pleasant afternoon in the Pittsburgh area

Delightfully pleasant weather will stick around the Pittsburgh area for another day with highs near 70 this afternoon.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Unlikely.

Aware: Today is the cut-off for weekly drought map data. 0.41" of rain was recorded over the last week at the airport.

Morning temperatures aren't too bad either, with Pittsburgh's morning low likely dipping to the low 50s. There are some clouds out there this morning, and I am going to call the morning hours mostly cloudy.

This afternoon should see partly cloudy or maybe even mostly sunny skies.

KDKA Weather Center

Winds will be light, coming in from the north at around 5mph. I have noon temperatures in the mid-60s.

A cool front moves through the area on Wednesday, and while low I can't rule out a passing shower or two. The 'best' chance to see rain on Wednesday is north of I-80, and even that chance is low. The front will bring a return of frosty mornings on both Thursday and Friday. I have both days seeing lows in Pittsburgh in the upper 30s.

If you have weekend plans, we will see some rain. The biggest question right now is when it is expected to arrive and how it will impact your potential weekend plans. I feel it is most likely for rain to arrive around sundown on Saturday, continuing overnight, and wrapping up Sunday morning. Not all model data agrees though, and we may see some big shifts when it comes to when the rain arrives and how long it sticks around. At this point, the chance for strong severe storms looks low.

KDKA Weather Center

Today is also the data cut-off for the U.S. Drought Monitor drought maps that come out on Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. Over the past week, the Pittsburgh area recorded 0.41" of rain. I expect little in the way of either improvement or deterioration of current drought conditions come Thursday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos