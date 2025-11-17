It's going to be a cool day in the Pittsburgh area today ahead of chances of rain and snow tomorrow

It's going to be a cool day in the Pittsburgh area today before rain and snow chances return to the forecast tomorrow.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Could Tuesday's concerns reach First Alert Weather Day level? I can't rule it out but a number of things would need to happen, including an earlier arrival time.

Aware: No severe weather reports were filed on Saturday when strong winds rolled through along a cold front.

We will at times see some light snow showers today that would technically be lake effect snow showers. Our area's unique upslope in the Ridges and Laurel Highlands is enhancing these showers. It's the age old chicken or the egg first conundrum. What is the biggest cause of this morning's snow. I guess one could say without the lake we aren't getting snow so it's lake effect snow that is being 'enhanced' by upslope.

Highs today will hit the mid 40s with morning lows in the mid to low 30s. We will also be in the low 30s this evening right before midnight. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy through the day.

Winds will be steady, coming in out of the west at 10-15mph. This will make it feels like we are in the 30s for most of the day.

Looking at the work week, we have two big chances for precipitation. Both look like you should expect mostly rain with a little bit of snow. The first system arrives tomorrow with data showing the first snow rolling in just after the morning rush is coming to an end. That's great news. Right now it doesn't look like we will see too much snow with this system, but this could also be the classic, 'don't expect much then get way more than you were expecting' set-up with a warm front sliding through. We will keep a close eye on it. Changes in the timing and intensity could obviously mean a First Alert Weather Day, but that chance is low.

The second system will be both a warm front giving way to a cold front from Thursday to Saturday. Rain showers are expected off and on throughout this time.

There will be a brief snow chance as the rain wraps up on Saturday morning.

