"Feel-good" weather set to return to Pittsburgh area Tuesday

Storm crews will be out Tuesday morning surveying what could be the area's 11th tornado of the year so far in Clarion Township.

Daily average High: 78 | Low: 58

Sunrise: 5:50 a.m. Sunset: 8:51 p.m.

Any Alert Days Ahead: None for now. There will be storm chances in place for the weekend.

The worst damage being reported in Clarion County is an aluminum shed that was reportedly flipped and is sitting on its roof. Route 22 was briefly blocked by debris.

Pictures of the broken shed were shared on Facebook. Several trees were also reported downed by debris.

Photo Credit: Brett Whitling, Clarion County Department of Public Works

Brett Whitling from the Clarion County Department of Public Works caught the aftermath of the storm that toppled a tree onto a garage in Clarion Township. The homeowner also took a picture of what appears to be a wall cloud just before the trees were snapped.

We won't deal with anything like that on Tuesday, with calmer and more comfortable weather moving into our area. Highs will hit the mid-70s with very low humidity levels.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

It will be a little breezy, with winds coming in from the west this afternoon at around 10-15 mph. Skies would normally be sunny after 8 a.m., but a plume of Canadian smoke will also be moving through, so skies will be hazy at best and overcast at worst. Air quality is not expected to be significantly impacted, as the plume is expected to remain mostly above ground level.

Wednesday and Thursday will be just as comfortable, with our next rain chance coming on Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Open third and final rounds may be impacted by rain, though, with scattered rain around both Saturday and Sunday.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

