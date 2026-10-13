Second class of inductees being added to Pittsburgh Walk of Fame today

A second class of inductees is being added to Pittsburgh's Walk of Fame today. Here's what to know.

The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame will be introducing its 10 new inductees this morning at The Terminal in the city's Strip District.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and Pittsburgh Penguins great and former team owner Mario Lemieux will be in attendance for his induction and the event.

The other nine new inductees this year are Myron Cope, Martha Graham, Charles "Teenie" Harris, Franco Harris, H.J. Heinz, Shirley Jones, Henry Mancini, Jimmy Stewart and George Westinghouse.

The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame was launched last fall as a way of recognizing and honoring people with ties to southwestern Pennsylvania who have had an impact on America's culture and heritage.

Michael Keaton was back in Pittsburgh for his induction into the Walk of Fame last year, saying that "there's nothing like being recognized by your hometown."

Michael Keaton was in the Strip District for the inaugural induction ceremony at Pittsburgh's Walk of Fame. KDKA

The other nine inductees last year were Nellie Bly, Andrew Carnegie, August Wilson, Rachel Carson, Andy Warhol, Jonas Salk, Roberto Clemente, George Benson and Fred Rogers.

The Walk of Fame features bronze stars embedded into the sidewalk along Smallman Street with plaques that detail the accomplishments of each inductee.