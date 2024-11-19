A new Pittsburgh Walk of Fame is coming to the Strip District. Here's what to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new Pittsburgh Walk of Fame is coming to the city's Strip District.

The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame will feature bronze stars built into the sidewalk along Smallman Street where The Terminal building is located. honoring people with ties to the Pittsburgh area who "have made notable contributions to American culture."

Nancy Polinsky Johnson is the executive director of the nonprofit behind the project and she says she's excited about the people who will soon be able to be honored with a bronze star.

"With five blocks of sidewalk under single ownership, we have plenty of space to honor so many of the diverse people from the Pittsburgh region whose talents, skills, and genius have contributed significantly to science and technology, the humanities, and American arts and culture," Johnson said in a release.

Organizers say they have plans to ask members of the public for nominations early next year and hope to induct the first 10 people into the Walk of Fame by next fall.

Additional honorees will be added to the Walk of Fame each year.

"There are so many talented people from our area—some well known and others with little name recognition—who have all made amazing contributions to our nation's culture. I want visitors to our city to be blown away learning about them," she says. "And, I want local people to burst with pride as they also discover the brilliant gifts that people with ties to our region have bestowed upon America—everything from the cure for polio and the Ferris wheel, to Pulitzer Prize-winning plays and top Billboard songs."

