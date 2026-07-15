Second class of inductees announced for Pittsburgh Walk of Fame

A second class of inductees has been announced for the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame in the city's Strip District.

The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame was unveiled last year with the goal of celebrating people with ties to southwestern Pennsylvania who have made a mark on America, and had been accepting nominations for its next class of inductees.

The 2026 class of inductees for the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame, which is located at the Strip District's Terminal building, includes ten people who helped shape Pittsburgh's history through sports, the arts, industry, commerce, and more.

The ten individuals who are being inducted into the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame's second class includes photographer Charles "Teenie" Harris, football legend Franco Harris, inventor and engineer George Westinghouse, composer Henry Mancini, entrepreneur H.J. Heinz, actor and pilot Jimmy Stewart, hockey icon Mario Lemieux, dancer and choreographer Martha Graham, longtime Steelers broadcaster and commentator Myron Cope, and actress and singer Shirley Jones.

"Everyone involved in creating this visitor attraction is delighted with the choice of these ten honorees," said Nancy Polinsky Johnson, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Pittsburgh Walk of Fame in a news release. "This dynamic group really represents the diversity of the talented people who have come out of southwestern Pennsylvania and made a noteworthy mark on American culture. And that's what this Walk is designed to celebrate."

An official induction ceremony will take place in October and Mario Lemieux is expected to be in attendance for the event.