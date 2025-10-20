Michael Keaton attends inaugural Pittsburgh Walk of Fame induction

Michael Keaton was in the Strip District on Monday for the inaugural induction ceremony at Pittsburgh's Walk of Fame.

The new tourist attraction in front of the Strip District Terminal on Smallman Street at 19th honors southwestern Pennsylvanians who have left their mark not just on Pittsburgh but on the world.

George Benson, Nellie Bly, Andrew Carnegie, Rachel Carson, Roberto Clemente, Fred Rogers, Jonas Salk and August Wilson were also among the inductees.

Michael Keaton was in the Strip District for the inaugural induction ceremony at Pittsburgh's Walk of Fame. (Photo: KDKA)

Keaton, an actor who has appeared in movies like "Beetlejuice," "Batman" and "The Founder," was at the ribbon-cutting and induction ceremony on Monday morning.

"It's true what everyone says about these people, it is. I was just in New York City and I was in a car, driving with a cab driver, I think, or someone was taking me somewhere, and he said, 'Everyone I know from Pittsburgh loves being from Pittsburgh.' And it's true. Such a great place," Keaton said.

Pittsburgh's Walk of Fame features 10 granite blocks, with each stone embedded with a braonze star and plaque honoring the inductees. The nonprofit behind the project asked the public for nominations before picking the inaugural class. Nominations will be open again in January.