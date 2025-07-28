First Pittsburgh Walk of Fame honorees unveiled

Pittsburgh's Strip District is finally set for a star-studded upgrade where city legends will soon leave their mark.

George Benson, Nellie Bly, Andrew Carnegie, Rachel Carson, Roberto Clemente, Michael Keaton, Fred Rogers, Jonas Salk, Andy Warhol, and August Wilson will have their names etched in concrete in one of the city's most bustling neighborhoods.

"I love that they're going to do that," one passerby said. "Just a great idea."

Keaton is expected to accept the honor in person.

KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah spoke with the founder and executive director of the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame.

"It just so happens the selection committee voted for a great variety of genres and sectors of people," said Nancy Polinsky Johnson.

All who have earned their bronze stars will soon be on the sidewalk of the Strip District Terminal.

"The point of the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame is to celebrate people who have really had an important role in American culture. We want tourists or people who come from anywhere around the world to walk along this way and just be gobsmacked," explained Johnson.

It allows everyone to walk among the Steel City's greatest.

"I love that they're going to do it. Anything with Mr. Rogers, I think we were so blessed to have him. The other ones, Andrew Carnegie fantastic, [and] Roberto Clemente a god here on our streets."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 20. The plan is to close down the street for the ceremony.