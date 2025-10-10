Construction underway on new Pittsburgh Walk of Fame in the Strip District

Construction is underway and the first stars are being installed at the new Pittsburgh Walk of Fame in the Strip District.

Last fall, plans were announced for the new way to honor Pittsburgh legends with bronze stars along the sidewalk in front of the Terminal building at 18th Street.

On Thursday, crews worked to put granite blocks in place along the sidewalk, each with a bronze star and plaque embedded into them.

George Benson, Nellie Bly, Andrew Carnegie, Rachel Carson, Roberto Clemente, Michael Keaton, Fred Rogers, Jonas Salk, Andy Warhol, and August Wilson will have their names etched into history in one of the city's most bustling neighborhoods later this month.

"This is so exciting," says Nancy Polinsky Johnson, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Pittsburgh Walk of Fame. "Many people have worked really hard to make this project happen, and suddenly it's becoming a reality." Noting the involvement of The Terminal's developer, McCaffery, she adds, "We remain grateful to McCaffery for providing us with this perfect sidewalk location."

A ribbon-cutting and induction ceremony for the first 10 names being added to the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 20.

The ceremony, which will be attended by inductee Michael Keaton, will be open to the public and Smallman Street will be closed between 17th Street and 21st Street for the event.