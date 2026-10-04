Markers for new Pittsburgh Walk of Fame inductees to be installed Monday

The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame is expanding with 10 new honorees, with their markers set to be installed Monday in the Strip District.

Construction crews have prepared the sidewalk in front of the Strip District Terminal ahead of the expansion, which debuted in October 2025.

The Walk of Fame celebrates southwestern Pennsylvanians who have made significant contributions to the nation's cultural heritage.

Workers are expected to use a crane to place granite blocks along the Smallman Street sidewalk in front of The Terminal at 19th Street. The work is expected to take several hours.

Each stone will feature a bronze star and plaque honoring one of this year's 10 inductees.

The 2026 inductees are:

Myron Cope

Martha Graham

Charles "Teenie" Harris

Franco Harris

H.J. Heinz

Shirley Jones

Mario Lemieux

Henry Mancini

Jimmy Stewart

George Westinghouse

Lemieux is scheduled to appear at the induction ceremony, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 at The Terminal.

The one-hour ceremony will be open to the public. Smallman Street will be closed between 17th and 21st streets to accommodate the event.