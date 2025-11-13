Rogue Pittsburgh tow truck operator ordered to pay back nearly $400,000 to insurance companies

A tow truck operator in Pittsburgh who pleaded guilty to felony insurance fraud and theft by deception charges after being caught charging as much as $11,000 per tow was ordered to pay back nearly $400,000 to insurance companies.

Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Randal Todd ordered Vince Fannick on Thursday to pay $379,000 to the defrauded insurance companies within 30 days or face imprisonment in a state penitentiary. Prosecutors deemed Fannick's practices as predatory, charging 36 victims anywhere between $9,000 and $11,000 to tow their cars short distances while holding the vehicles hostage until he was paid.

The judge sentenced Fannick to six months of house arrest and five years' probation, ordering him to record a public service announcement on predatory towing. He also told Fannick he can never tow again and must sell all of his tow trucks.

"It should cause pause among the wreck chasers and the rogue towers that exorbitant billing for services that are not rendered, it's a crime, and they'll come after you for it," said Christopher Sloan of the Pennsylvania Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority.

There are no legal limits on how much tow truck operators can charge, and as a result, few have been prosecuted. But in lowering the boom on Fannick, Judge Todd is sending a message. And the Pennsylvania Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority says operators should take notice.

"Be a good business partner," Sloan said. "Respect the people in your community. Treat them with respect, and they'll treat you with respect."

In dropping the hammer, Judge Todd sends a message to other predatory towers that they are not above the law and will face consequences for their actions.