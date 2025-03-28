Owner of Pittsburgh tow truck service will serve house arrest after pleading guilty to predatory practices

A year and a half after a local tow truck operator was caught charging as much as $11,000 per tow, he's now entering into a plea deal to avoid going to jail.

Facing 151 counts of fraud and theft by deception, Vince Fannick headed into District Judge James Hanley's courtroom, waiving his hearing and agreeing to make some restitution to victims while also pleading guilty to some charges.

"I feel like they stole my car," one victim said. "I just want my car back."

The plea bargain comes a year and a half after prosecutors deemed Fannick's practices as predatory, charging 36 victims anywhere between $9,000 and $11,000 to tow their cars short distances while holding the vehicles hostage until he was paid.

In each case, Fannick would not only charge for the tow, but he also charged thousands more in phantom recoveries, gate, and administrative fees, alleged services that prosecutors said were never performed.

Rather than fight the charges, Fannick waived his hearing and will plead guilty to some counts when he is formally arraigned in May. County detectives and members of the Attorney General's office would not reveal details of the plea, but sources tell KDKA he'll be on house arrest and need to make restitution to the victims.

"It's a significant penalty for predatory towing," said Allegheny County Police Detective Keith Cecotti. "I believe it sends a message."

Fannick said nothing leaving court but sources have said part of his agreement is he'll be required to make a public service message about predatory towing.

"The insurance companies were paying for an awful long time, and he was offering services, I don't have an opinion either way," said Wendy Williams, Fannick's attorney.

After serving his house arrest, making restitution, and recording that public service announcement, Fannick will put all of this behind him.

So much so, his attorney said he is out of the towing business for good.