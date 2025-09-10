Pittsburgh woman sentenced to probation for synagogue vandalism

One of the people found guilty of spray painting a Squirrel Hill synagogue and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh with threatening messages to the Jewish community received their sentence on Wednesday.

A federal judge sentenced 25-year-old Talya Lubit to five years of probation. According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh's director of community safety, it's one of the strongest probation sentences she's ever seen. She hopes it deters people and makes them realize the severity of crimes like this.

There was potential for up to a year in jail for Lubit, but the judge felt the defendant's mental health and progress since she was arrested made probation the right choice. In July 2024, officials said Lubit sprayed hateful messages on the Chabad of Squirrel Hill and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh's Oakland location, along with Mohamad Hamad.

"When we see individuals acting out, for whatever reason, we need to look below the surface, see what that is about and look to see what evidence is there," Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh Community Security Director Shawn Brokos said.

Brokos, a former FBI agent, said crimes like this are more than just vandalism. She said they create fear and trauma in communities.

One of the conditions of Lubit's probation is monitoring of her online activity.

"Because honestly, that is where we see a lot of conversation, a lot of discourse, a lot of planning. I think that is going to be important," Brokos said.

Lubit tearfully apologized to the court and the Jewish community for her actions. The court told her not to have any communication with the victims in this case.

"I do know she is trying to engage with other members of the Jewish community, and my hope is that is sincere and genuine," Brokos said.

Lubit was also ordered to pay back more than $10,000 in restitution.