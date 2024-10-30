2 charged with vandalizing Jewish buildings in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were charged with vandalizing Jewish buildings in Pittsburgh this summer, federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Mohamad Hamad of Coraopolis and 24-year-old Talya A. Lubit of Pittsburgh are accused of vandalizing Chabad of Squirrel Hill's synagogue and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh's office building in July, U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan announced.

According to prosecutors, on the Chabad building, Hamad and Lubit spray painted "Jews 4 Palestine" with an inverted triangle, which authorities said "first appeared in videos posted online by Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization, of the current fighting in Gaza where it was used to mark an Israeli target about to be attacked by Hamas fighters."

After that, authorities said Hamad and Lubid spray-painted another message on the outside of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

During the investigation, prosecutors said Hamad and Lubit's phones were seized. The two messaged about their plans to vandalize the buildings and specifically discussed selecting Jewish targets, authorities said.

According to officials, Hamad also referred to himself as a "Hamas operative" and talked to another person about building an explosive device, including showing a video of a test detonation in early July.

Hamad and Lubid are charged with damaging religious property and conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

"Defacing religious property is not protected speech—it is a crime," Olshan said in a news release. "Members of our communities should be able to practice their faith without fear of being targeted for their religious affiliation, including, as alleged here, with a symbol associated with a terrorist organization. Protecting the civil rights of the people of Western Pennsylvania is of paramount importance to this office and our partners in law enforcement, and we are dedicated to pursuing justice on behalf of the victims of these crimes."