2 people indicted for vandalizing Jewish buildings in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A federal grand jury has indicted two people who were charged with vandalizing Jewish buildings in Pittsburgh this summer, authorities said on Wednesday.

The two-count indictment named Mohamad Hamad, 23, of Coraopolis, and Talya A. Lubit, 24, of Pittsburgh as co-conspirators. Both were arrested and charged last month, accused of vandalizing Chabad of Squirrel Hill's synagogue and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh's office building in July.

According to prosecutors, on the Chabad building, Hamad and Lubit spray painted "Jews 4 Palestine" with an inverted triangle, which authorities said, "first appeared in videos posted online by Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization, of the current fighting in Gaza where it was used to mark an Israeli target about to be attacked by Hamas fighters."

After that, authorities said Hamad and Lubid spray-painted another message on the outside of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

The indictment alleges that Hamad and Lubit conspired with each other to damage religious property, according to a news release from United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

Hamad and Lubit were both released on $50,000 unsecured bonds and are required to remain under house arrest, abide by computer monitoring, refrain from using encrypted messaging applications, and not possess, view, access, or use material that reflects extremist or terroristic views without the permission of an assigned probation officer, the news release added.