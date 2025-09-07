Pittsburgh has cooler temperatures and sunshine to close out the weekend
Today will be a gorgeous day with below normal temperatures and highs in the upper 60s.
We will have more sunshine than yesterday, but a spotty shower north can't be ruled out, although it won't be anything too measurable to help out with our drought situation for parts of the region.
We are warming up each day this week with seasonable temperatures returning and even warmer by the end of the week and the weekend.
We have dry conditions expected all week with sunny skies, so get out and water the plants. Pollen levels are also expected to be high.
Our temperatures are trending near or above normal for mid-September.
