Street sweeping to resume in Pittsburgh today using cameras, AI to issue parking tickets

Street sweeping season is getting back underway today in the city of Pittsburgh, meaning that you'll have to start paying attention to where you park.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority will be enforcing parking rules on street sweeping days where Department of Public Works crews will be working.

New this year, the parking authority will be using automated enforcement technology with smart cameras to capture license plate data from vehicles parked on streets set to receive street cleaning.

A sign in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood shows where parking isn't allowed due to scheduled street sweeping. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

"It makes us more efficient and more accurate so we'll start to implement that throughout the city as we go because we enforce street meters, RPP districts, street cleaning, the peds. We have a lot of enforcement. It makes our operation much more efficient with less manpower," said David Onorato, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority.

Parking violation tickets will be issued through the mail.

People are encouraged to check the signs in their area for street sweeping schedules and make sure to move their vehicle when they need to.

According to the City of Pittsburgh's website, business districts are normally cleaned at night to avoid disrupting normal business activity, while neighborhood and residential street sweeping begins after 8 a.m. and ends approximately at 2:30 p.m.

Visit the City of Pittsburgh website and the Pittsburgh Parking Authority website for more information and schedules for the street sweeping program.