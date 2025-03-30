Pittsburgh Department of Public Works, Parking Authority to begin 2025 street sweeping season

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works and the Pittsburgh Parking Authority will soon begin the 2025 street sweeping season.

New for this year, the Parking Authority will use automated enforcement technology to "enhance compliance with parking restrictions, ensuring streets are cleaned more efficiently," according to a news release from city officials.

Smart cameras on Pittsburgh Parking Authority vehicles will capture license plate data from cars parked on streets set to receive street sweeping. Any parking violation tickets issued as a part of this process will be delivered via mail.

The 2025 street sweeping season will begin on Tuesday, April 1, and continue through Nov. 30. According to the City of Pittsburgh's website, business districts are normally cleaned at night to avoid disrupting normal business activity, while neighborhood and residential street sweeping begins after 8 a.m. and ends approximately at 2:30 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to check street signs on their block for scheduled sweeping times and parking restrictions.

"Our goal is to keep Pittsburgh's streets clean and safe for all residents," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "By integrating automated enforcement, we can improve compliance with parking regulations, making street sweeping more effective and ensuring our neighborhoods stay well-maintained."

Visit the City of Pittsburgh website and the Pittsburgh Parking Authority website for more information and schedules for the street sweeping program.