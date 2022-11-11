Watch CBS News
Steelers

T.J. Watt confirms he'll return Sunday against Saints

/ CBS/AP

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt confirmed he's playing Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Steelers are at 2-6 as they get ready to host the Saints at Acrisure Stadium. Watt hasn't played since he suffered a pec injury late in the season-opening win over Cincinnati. 

Pittsburgh's best chance at building momentum likely isn't going to come from the league's second-lowest scoring offense but a defense that should get a boost with Watt's return. 

The Steelers won just once during Watt's seven-game absence, in part because the pass rush evaporated with Watt watching from the sideline in sweatpants. A little of Watt's unique brand of havoc could go a long way to giving Pittsburgh the spark it so desperately needs. 

The Steelers created five takeaways in Week 1 with Watt in the lineup and just five without him.

If Pittsburgh wants to mount a surge back to respectability — something the Tomlin-coached 2013 team did while managing to get to 8-8 after a horrendous start — it needs to start soon, likely with Watt serving as the tip of the spear.

