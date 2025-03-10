T.J. Watt and wife Dani welcome baby girl

Steelers star T.J. Watt and his wife Dani have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple made the announcement on social media Monday morning, writing, "Worth The Wait. Welcome To The World Blakely Marie Watt!"

They shared a series of black and white photos of the baby. One shows her next to a sign that says "it's a girl," and another shows Watt carrying her home from the hospital.

Before becoming first-time parents, the couple announced that they had become ambassadors for UPMC Children's Hospital.

"As we move into our next chapter of life, parenthood, we are proud to step up for not only our child, but for children all over our community," they said when they made the announcement in November.

The couple has been married since 2022, when they tied the knot in Mexico.

Watt has been voted Steelers MVP by his teammates five times. The seven-time Pro Bowler was also named the 2021 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. Last year, he became the second fastest NFL player to record 100 career sacks.