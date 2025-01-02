Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt named team MVP for fifth time in his career

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been named team MVP for the fifth time in his career.

T.J. Watt earned Steelers team MVP honors from 2019 to 2021 and again in 2023 prior to this year's being named the most valuable player in black and gold.

Through 16 games this season, Watt has 11.5 sacks, which ties him for 4th most in the NFL this year. He has also registered 40 solo tackles and has forced six fumbles.

Watt will be in the running for this year's AP Defensive Player of the Year Award, which he won in 2021. He finished in 2nd place in voting for the award twice and in 3rd place in voting once.

So far in his career, Watt has recorded 108 sacks. Earlier this year, he became the second fastest player in NFL history to reach the 100 sack mark.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt looks up after a hit on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Nov. 17th, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Watt spoke Wednesday about being recognized by his teammates as the most valuable player on the team, calling it a great honor that he doesn't take lightly.

"It matters most to the guys who see what I do each and every day and to have it come from them means a lot to me," Watt said.

The Steelers are heading into a Week 18 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on a three-game slide, dropping games to the Eagles, Ravens, and Chiefs and are looking to right the ship as they head into the postseason.

Depending on what happens in Saturday's game and around the league, the Steelers will face either the Ravens, the Chargers, or the Texans in the first round of the playoffs.