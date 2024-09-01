Watch CBS News
Steelers' T.J. Watt, wife Dani expecting first child

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt and his wife, Dani, have taken to social media to announce they are expecting their first child.

The couple unveiled their maternity photoshoot on Instagram on Sunday.

The caption of the Instagram post suggests a due date in February 2025, meaning Baby Watt could arrive around the date of Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. 

In the meantime, T.J. and his fellow Steelers players are preparing for their Week 1 clash against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

