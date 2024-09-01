Steelers' T.J. Watt, wife Dani expecting first child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt and his wife, Dani, have taken to social media to announce they are expecting their first child.

The couple unveiled their maternity photoshoot on Instagram on Sunday.

The caption of the Instagram post suggests a due date in February 2025, meaning Baby Watt could arrive around the date of Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025.

In the meantime, T.J. and his fellow Steelers players are preparing for their Week 1 clash against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 8.