Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt records 100th career sack, 2nd fastest to do so in NFL history

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has recorded his 100th career sack and is the second fastest player to reach that mark in NFL history.

Watt's 100th sack came during the team's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The sack came during the first half of the game when Watt and fellow linebacker Nick Herbig teamed up to bring down Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Watt has reached the 100 sack mark in just 106 games.

The only player to reach that mark faster than Watt was Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White, who reached the 100 sack threshold in just 96 games.

Watt's brother J.J. joked on social media afterwards, saying "Welcome to the 100 sack club" and said that the new guy buys everyone else a car.

Welcome to the 100 Sack Club @_TJWatt,

we’ve been waiting.



New guy buys everyone else a car.



I don’t make the rules,

that’s just the way it goes… — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 7, 2024

J.J. Watt had 114.5 sacks in his NFL career.