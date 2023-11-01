Pittsburgh Steelers activate Cam Heyward from injured reserve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated defensive tackle Cameron Heyward from the reserve/injured list, the team announced on Wednesday.

Heyward suffered a groin injury in the team's season-opening game against the San Francisco 49ers and has been on the list ever since. After announcing the news, the Steelers posted a photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, of Heyward with the caption "Captain Cam is back!"

Captain Cam is back! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/YUvLJuW1PQ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 1, 2023

Heyward, who returned to practice on Oct. 26, was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. He does not have an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game at Acrisure Stadium against the Tennessee Titans and is set to return to the field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a 21-day window to activate him from his return to practice. Earlier in the season, Heyward vowed to return.

"It felt good. It's been some weeks," Heyward said on Wednesday, according to the team's website. "It's been a while. I am excited to just get back out there, get in the flow of things."

Teammate Kenny Pickett also was a full participant in Wednesday's practice after suffering a rib injury during Week 8's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The starting quarterback said on Tuesday that he is "playing for sure" against the Tennessee Titans.

In other Steelers injury news, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is out, while cornerback Levi Wallace is questionable.

The Steelers (4-3) host the Titans (3-4) on Thursday, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m.