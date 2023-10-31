Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he'll play Thursday against Titans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he's "playing for sure" Thursday night after he left Sunday's game during the first half with a rib injury.

"It's frustrating, it's part of the game, though, you know, I've been doing it for a little bit. It is what it is, you just gotta be available and get ready to go on Thursday night," Pickett told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked if playing Thursday relied on how he felt or what doctors said, Pickett replied, "No, I'm playing for sure."

Pickett left late in the first half of the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after he was tackled. Mitch Trubisky played the rest of the game.

On Monday, Tomlin said Pickett would be a game-time decision. He said there was no structural damage to Pickett's ribs just "bumps and bruises."

The Steelers also lost safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a hamstring injury in the first quarter on Sunday. Tomlin said he won't play Thursday.

Tomlin said Cam Heyward, who returned to practice last week but is still on the reserve/injured list with a groin injury, will be in consideration to be activated and has the chance to play. Heyward, the team's longtime defensive captain, has vowed to return this season but hasn't said when. When he was injured in Week 1, he was expected to miss eight weeks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) face off against the Tennessee Titans (3-4) on Thursday at 8:15 p.m.