3 Pittsburgh eateries named among most romantic restaurants by OpenTable

Three eateries in Pittsburgh were included on OpenTable's list of the most romantic restaurants in the country for 2026.

OpenTable released its "2026's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants" list, spotlighting the most romantic restaurants for the new year. Altius, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto and Alla Famiglia were the only restaurants in Pittsburgh included on the list, which was released on Tuesday. Last year, Altius and Monterey Bay Fish Grotto were both included on the list.

Altius in Pittsburgh

The restaurant, according to its website, provides a "sublime, elevated experience," and it's hard to argue, as it sits overlooking picturesque Mount Washington.

The cuisine at Altius is shaped by Jessica Bauer, the executive chef and partner. Bauer's philosophy is "refined and modern with a respect for the integrity and quality of her ingredient driven menu," according to the restaurant's website. Its menu features entrees like the Chilean seabass, a short rib French dip, an extensive list of caviar and multiple desserts for those with a sweet tooth.

The eatery has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable with nearly 7,000 reviews.

Pittsburgh's Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

The eatery, also on Mount Washington, says on its website that it "pairs the most scenic Pittsburgh view with a guest-driven culinary experience." Its menu features a wide variety of options for seafood lovers, including crab cakes, sablefish, pan-seared scallops, and a French onion filet.

Visit Pittsburgh says the eatery has "the freshest fish, flown in daily." The restaurant has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable with nearly 10,000 reviews.

Alla Famiglia in Pittsburgh

Alla Famiglia, in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood, opened in 1997, and owner Jonathan Vlasic bought it in 2005. The Italian restaurant says it brings its "traditions and trades" to the city, where its team presents its "passion for food and discipline for technique," according to its website.

It says it has homemade and scratch-made Italian dishes, including lamb osso bucco and chicken alla limon, and a diverse drink list, "complimented by the depression era décor, reminding us of the men who built these buildings."

Actor Will Ferrell stopped by the restaurant last year, as did cast members of the Amazon MGM Studios movie "How to Rob a Bank." The eatery has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable with nearly 2,000 reviews.

Most romantic Pennsylvania restaurants

The Belvedere Inn's restaurant and bar in Lancaster and the Butcher and Singer in Philadelphia also made OpenTable's list. No other eateries from Pennsylvania made the list.

OpenTable explains methodology

The online restaurant reservation platform said it curated its list after looking at more than nine million reviews from verified users and "dining metrics" from Dec. 1, 2024, to Nov. 30, 2025. The metrics included the percentage of five-star reviews and diner ratings. They were then weighted to create an overall score, OpenTable said.