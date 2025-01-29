2 Pittsburgh spots included in OpenTable's top 100 most romantic restaurants in the country

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two popular Pittsburgh restaurants have been rated among the top 100 most romantic in the entire country, according to a new ranking by OpenTable.

Altius and Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, both located along Pittsburgh's picturesque Mt. Washington, were included in a new ranking of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the United States.

Altius and Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, both located along Mt. Washington, were ranked in the top 100 most romantic restaurants in the country by OpenTable. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The list is compiled by OpenTable every year and is sorted based on diner reviews and metrics.

Altius, which describes itself of having modern surroundings, higher hospitality, and an organic and sustainable wine menu, has 4.9 out of 5 star rating on OpenTable.

Monterey Bay, who says they offer 20 kinds of fresh fish in an array of original, delicious styles, has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on OpenTable.

Outside of Pittsburgh, the list has three other Pennsylvania restaurants on it. One is located in Lancaster and the other two are in Philadelphia.