Pittsburgh Regional Transit to temporarily close portion of Red Line for rail replacement project

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will temporarily close a portion of the Red Line for almost two weeks starting Tuesday, July 8, as crews complete a rail replacement project near Dawn Station.

The work is scheduled to continue through Saturday, July 19.

Crews will work to replace tracks that have been in service since 1982, according to a media release from PRT.

As a result, Red Line service will be suspended between Westfield Station and South Hills Junction throughout the project.

A Red Line rail shuttle will operate inbound and outbound between Westfield and Overbrook Junction stations.

Riders traveling inbound to Pittsburgh

Riders traveling inbound to Downtown Pittsburgh between Overbrook Junction and Westfield stations are advised to take the outbound Red Line shuttle to Overbrook Junction, walk to Willow Station and board any Blue, Silver, or detoured Red Line train into the city.

Riders traveling outbound from Pittsburgh to Castle Shannon, Mount Lebanon, Dormont or Beechview

Riders should board any outbound Blue, Silver, or Red Line car from Pittsburgh, travel to Willow Station, walk to the inbound platform of Overbrook Junction and ride the inbound Red Line rail shuttle to your destination.

Riders traveling outbound to South Hills destinations

Riders should use the Red Line shuttle to Overbrook Junction, then board regular service.



Dawn Avenue Stop closures

The Dawn Avenue bus stop on the South Busway will be closed during the project. Additionally, the busway ramp from West Liberty Avenue and the stairway to Dawn Avenue will be closed.

Due to space constraints, PRT says no temporary stop can be safely provided in this area. Riders are advised to seek alternate transportation options.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact PRT's customer service channels. Representatives can be reached by phone at 412-442-2000, on X or via live chat on PRT's website.