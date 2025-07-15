Thousands of Pittsburgh drivers illegally passed stopped school buses during last school year, new data shows

Thousands of drivers illegally passed stopped school buses during last school year, new data shows

New data provided by Pittsburgh Public Schools shows thousands of drivers were still illegally passing stopped school buses during the 2024-25 school year.

The data, from its school bus safety program with BusPatrol, shows that while driver behavior may be changing slightly, many still break the law.

Between Aug. 26, 2024, and June 12, 2025, 10,989 motorists failed to stop for a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing in Pittsburgh.

More than 95% of violations were first-time offenses; however, school officials believe the safety program is deterring repeat behavior.

"People are learning their lesson. And hopefully, they're also talking to their family and friends about what happened," the district's chief operations officer, Mike McNamara, said.

Pennsylvania state law requires drivers to stop for stopped school buses with their red lights flashing. The penalty for not doing so includes a minimum fine of $300.

However, the $300 ticket is not automatic. Video evidence of a flagged driver is reviewed by the Pittsburgh Public Schools Police. If they decide there's a violation, they issue the ticket.

"When you get that citation in the mail, you also get that video, and you can watch yourself pass the school bus illegally," McNamara said.

"At Pittsburgh Public Schools, nothing matters more than the safety of our students", said Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters. "As unsafe driving habits continue around our school buses, it's more important than ever that we enforce the law and protect the children who rely on us daily."

Pittsburgh Public Schools began modernizing its bus fleet in 2023 with AI-powered safety cameras to detect vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses and endanger children. Pittsburgh Public Schools Police then review the video footage to determine whether a violation occurred.

"We're seeing fewer repeat violations, which means the message is getting through," said Justin Meyers, president and chief innovation officer at BusPatrol. "But there's still work to be done. This program is about curbing reckless driving habits, protecting kids, and building a culture of safety around every school bus."

The 5800 and 5300 blocks of Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood are top offenders.

The 5300 block saw the most violations, with 392. The 5800 block and the 5500 block of Penn Avenue followed with 361 and 272 violations, respectively.

Pittsburgh Public Schools is one of more than 60 school districts in Pennsylvania using the BusPatrol technology.