Pittsburgh-area drivers illegally passing stopped school buses, data finds

Drivers are endangering the lives of children. According to Pittsburgh Public Schools data, there are more than three dozen daily incidents of people illegally driving by extended school bus stop arms.

It's an everyday occurrence. The 5800 and 5300 block of Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood are the top two offenders. They combined for almost 600 violations since May of last year.

"It's pretty reckless, especially considering there is no crosswalk to get across," Gavin Loshnowshky of Shadyside said.

There have been more than 9,000 violations during the same period, and a few months are summer vacation.

"Those numbers to me were unbelievable, and I'm still floored by it and the data we are getting from this," Pittsburgh Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Michael McNamara said.

He never expected to see this many drivers putting children's lives at risk. Between the district's 217 buses, there are almost 39 violations per day. School leaders have had to warn bus drivers and students to be even more careful.

"They can't assume that everybody is going to stop because obviously, they are not," McNamara said.

With the data, the school is getting, in some cases, they have moved bus stops to try and alleviate the problem. For anyone who drives past one of these signs, it's a $300 fine to the car's owner.

"Be aware of the buses. They are everywhere every single day. Keep our students first on your mind when you are driving around the city," McNamara said.

Pittsburgh Public Schools officials are considering purchasing LED lights on some buses to attract the attention of drivers.

When a bus stops with its arm extended, be sure you are stopped, and at least 10 feet away from the vehicle.