Pittsburgh Pirates' team dog has a new name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new team dog and now we know its name will be Slugger! 

The votes have been counted in the contest to pick the team dog's new name and with 31% of the vote, the people have spoken and chosen Slugger over Bandit, Rookie, and Homer. 

The Pirates have again teamed up with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, which is building a training facility in Western Pennsylvania, will train the pup to pair with a military veteran in need.  

 "Fans can expect to see the furry future service dog at Pirates games and community events, including the Mental Health Action Game May 3," the team. "The engagement with fans will expose the pup to the socialization needed to become a service dog."

Last year's team dog, Bucco, was paired with a local veteran in September 2023. He was the team's first Pirate Pup. Bucco was selected by the fans over Homer, Rookie and Jolly.

