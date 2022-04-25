Watch CBS News

Pirates adopt team dog; ask fans to help give him a name

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates have a new teammate who will surely be happy fetch as many balls as the players can field.

The organization has joined forces with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to introduce the Pirates Pup. Now, they just need a name for him.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, which is building a training facility in Western Pennsylvania, will train the pup to eventually pair with a military veteran in need.

While he grows and trains, the puppy will be the Pirates' team dog.

He will appear at PNC Park this summer and socialize with the team and the fans, the Pirates said.

(Story continues below tweet.)

 

The Pirates are asking fans to help give him a name. Voting is now open on their website through May 3.

Choose between Homer, Bucco, Rookie and Jolly.

Visit this link if you would like to vote. 

First published on April 25, 2022 / 5:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

