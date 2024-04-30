Pittsburgh Pirates need help naming new team dog

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new team dog, and the organization is asking for help naming the new pup.

The Pirates have again teamed up with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to introduce 2024's team dog. Now, the organization needs your help in finding a name for him. The four options are Rookie, Bandit, Homer and Slugger.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, which is building a training facility in Western Pennsylvania, will train the pup to pair with a military veteran in need.

"Fans can expect to see the furry future service dog at Pirates games and community events, including the Mental Health Action Game May 3," the team said in a news release on Tuesday. "The engagement with fans will expose the pup to the socialization needed to become a service dog."

Voting is open through May 4, and the winning name will be announced on May 6, the team announced.

Last year's team dog, Bucco, was paired with a local veteran in September 2023. He was the team's first Pirate Pup. Bucco was selected by the fans over Homer, Rookie and Jolly.