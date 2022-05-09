Hi, Bucco: Meet the Pittsburgh Pirates' team dog

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have finally announced a much-anticipated pupdate.

The team joined forces with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to introduce the Pirates Pup. Now, after a fan vote, he has a name.

Meet Bucco, who will be trained to eventually pair with a military veteran in need. But while he grows and trains, Bucco will be the Pirates' team dog.

If you want to meet the good boy, head over to PNC Park, where he will socialize with the team and fans all summer.

Bucco was selected by the fans over Homer, Rookie and Jolly.