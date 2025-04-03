What to know for the Pirates' 2025 home opener

What's new at PNC Park for the 2025 season?

The Pittsburgh Pirates (2-5) will play their home opener at PNC Park on Friday after spending the first seven games of the 2025 season on the road.

What time is first pitch?

First pitch is scheduled for 4:12 p.m. Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller (1-0, 1.50 ERA) is slated to take the mound, while New York's Max Fried (0-0, 3.86 ERA) is the projected starter for the Yankees.

How to watch the game

The Pirates' home opener will be broadcast on SportsNet Pittsburgh and KDKA-FM. Check your local listings for the SportsNet Pittsburgh channel number.

Fans can also catch the action through SportsNet Pittsburgh's streaming service, SNP 360. A subscription to SNP 360 includes access to the SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet Pittsburgh+ TV channels, which can be streamed directly on desktop, mobile, and connected TV devices.

Pregame activities

An Opening Day block party will take place on Federal Street with festivities around the ballpark beginning at 1 p.m.

PNC Park gates will open to all fans at 2 p.m.

Fans in attendance are encouraged to be in their seats by 3:35 p.m. Pirates broadcaster Greg Brown will welcome fans to PNC Park for a pregame ceremony.

"God Bless America" will be performed by Ricky Manning, Commander at the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, while the national anthem will be performed by Staff Sergeant Joseph Dukes.

Four Blackhawk helicopters will also conduct a special flyover supported by members from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade.

Marc Fogel to throw out ceremonial first pitch

The Pirates will welcome Butler County native Marc Fogel to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Fogel returned to the United States in February after being detained in Russia since 2021 and sentenced to work in a penal colony.

New food at the ballpark

A new season means new themed food at PNC Park. This year, Aramark, the Pirates' food vendor, announced several offerings that will be available at PNC Park's Cannonball Stand, including a fried almond torte, the Polish Cannonball, and a chipped ham empanada.

Two new souvenirs will also be available for fans this year, including the Pirate Parrot foam mask, which will be sold alongside cotton candy and is adjustable for both adults and children.

"It's about a three- or four-month process to source everything, to come up with the ideas to stay true to Pittsburgh, and the heritage of Pittsburgh," Senior Executive Chef Gabor Kovats told KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti.