What's next for Marc Fogel after returning home to Pittsburgh

What's next for Marc Fogel and his family after he returned home to Pittsburgh

Marc Fogel is finally back in the Pittsburgh area after three and a half years in a Russian penal colony. Last week, he returned to the United States, and Tuesday night, he came home.

With Fogel's return, his attorney Sasha Phillips said he will be spending time with his family and loved ones. It's time to recover after losing so much while he was locked up abroad.

All the images of Fogel since returning to the United States have been of joy and pride. He finally returned to his hometown area after going through evaluations in Texas.

"It's a great day for Marc. It's a great day for his family. Certainly, it's a great day for America. It's wonderful to see an American citizen being returned after a pretty horrendous ordeal abroad," Phillips said.

Phillips said he still has a long way to go to ever returning back to normal. He stayed in a penal colony that dated back to the Soviet Union, which lacked humane conditions. The health care he received left more questions than answers. According to Phillips, he received hundreds of injections and pills.

"Often this was without any explanation whatsoever and if he received any explanation, it was in the Russian language and was not translated to him," Phillips said.

Even though Fogel is home, he will still have to go through physical and physiological rehab. Phillips says he and his family all went through trauma that will take time to unpack. What they need now is just time to be alone and time to be together.

"That is really the only thing that will allow him to heal and to improve in the long term, and it is going to be a long term. It's going to take a while," Phillips said.

Phillips said Fogel plans to publicly address his return home once he is more comfortable and reacclimated.