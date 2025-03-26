SportsNet Pittsburgh launches "season pass" option for SNP 360 streaming service

SportsNet Pittsburgh has announced a "season pass" option for its direct-to-consumer streaming service, SNP 360. Fans can now purchase a six-month pass to SNP 360 for $99.99 as another way to follow the Pirates, Penguins, and other local sports programming the service offers, according to a press release given by SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Unless cancelled, the six-month plan will auto-renew at the end of every period. SportsNet Pittsburgh also offers fans a monthly subscription model, which as of Tuesday, March 25, begins at $21.99 per month.

However, fans who previously subscribed at the current $17.99 monthly rate will continue to be charged that price for as long as they maintain their subscription. If a subscription is canceled and later reactivated, the updated monthly cost of $21.99 (or the then-current monthly price) will apply.

"We're excited to offer a new way for Pittsburgh fans to stay connected to their teams with the launch of the SNP 360 Season Pass," said Ahmed Darwish, CMO of SportsNet Pittsburgh. "Whether you're catching every puck drop or following every pitch, SNP 360 makes it easy and affordable to watch your favorite teams, your way."

A subscription to SNP 360 includes access to the SportsNet Pittsburgh and SportsNet Pittsburgh+ TV channels, which can be streamed directly on desktop, mobile, and connected TV devices.