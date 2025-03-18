New PNC Park food items unveiled ahead of Pirates' 2025 season opener

New food items that will be available at PNC Park for Pittsburgh Pirates games have been unveiled ahead of the team's home opener next month.

Aramark, the Pirates' food vendor, announced the new items on Monday, which includes several new offerings which will be available at PNC Park's Cannonball Stand.

The fried almond torte, which is made with funnel cake batter and topped with raspberry sauce, icing, and burnt almonds is new for this year.

Also new this year is the Polish Cannonball, a deep-fried ball filled with egg noodles, kielbasa, cabbage, bacon, and cheddar cheese and served with a creamy herb dip.

The last new item being introduced at PNC Park is the chipped ham empanada, which is filled with barbecue chipped ham, cheddar cheese, and pickles.

There will also be two new souvenirs for fans this year, including the Pirate Parrot foam mask, which will come with cotton candy sales and is adjustable for both adults and kids.

And just like the beer bat at other MLB stadiums, the Pirates are getting a popcorn bat and they're even thinking ahead, providing a lid that comes with the bat.

The Pirates are set to kick off their season on the road against the Miami Marlins on March 27 and the team will host the New York Yankees on April 4 for their home opener at PNC Park.