Pirates' Endy Rodriguez to miss 2024 season after winter ball injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Tuesday that Endy Rodriguez will miss the 2024 season.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Pirates said the catcher had reconstructive surgery on his UCL and a repair of the flexor tendon on Tuesday. He suffered the injury during an at-bat while playing in a winter ball game in the Dominican Republic on Nov. 13.

"He is expected to return to baseball activity in 10 to 12 months. As a result, he will miss the entire 2024 season," the team said in the social media post.

The Pirates called up Rodriguez, a top prospect, in July 2023. The 23-year-old was the third-ranked prospect in the Pirates' system at the time. Pittsburgh acquired the catcher in 2021 from the New York Mets as part of a three-team trade that sent former Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres.

In 57 games with Pittsburgh last season, the catcher had 41 hits, 13 RBIs and three home runs. He had a slashing line of .220/.284/.328. He hit his first career home run on July 22 against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Pirates, who open Spring Training in February, play their first regular-season series at the Miami Marlins beginning March 28, 2024. Pittsburgh's first home series begins April 5, 2024, against the Baltimore Orioles.

The team previously announced that evening home games at PNC Park will start at 6:40 p.m. this season.