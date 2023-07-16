Pirates reportedly calling up top prospects Endy Rodriguez, Liover Peguero

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates are calling up top prospects Endy Rodriguez and Liover Peguero, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Rodriguez is the third-ranked prospect in the Pirates' system behind Henry Davis and Termarr Johnson. Peguero is the seventh-ranked prospect.

On Saturday, the Pirates announced Quinn Priester was going to be called up to start on Monday against the Guardians for his MLB debut. The Pirates are hoping that calling up three of their top ranked prospects can give some much-needed momentum shift considering they have won just three of their last 13 games.

Rodriguez has hit .268 with six home runs in 67 games with the Indians and Peguero has hit .259 with two home runs in seven games with Indianapolis. Priester has had a 4.31 ERA in 87.2 innings pitched and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Multiple young prospects have been called up for the first time this season including Davis, Nick Gonzalez, Carmen Mlodzinski and Jared Triolo.

The Pirates were swept in their first series back after the All-Star break, but haven't won back-to-back games since late June. Currently, the team is in the bottom half of the league in terms of offensive production and seemingly in a free fall as far as division standings go. They're hoping these moves can give the lineup an offensive boost.