Pirates

Pirates announce new starting times for home games in the 2024 season

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A time change is coming to Pirates games this upcoming season.

The team announced on Wednesday morning that game times will shift to an earlier timeslot with evening games starting at 6:40 p.m. 

Meanwhile, prior to the All-Star Break, the first pitch for Saturday home games will be at 4:05 p.m. and then after the break, the first pitch for Saturday home games will shift to 6:40 p.m. This excludes the August 17 game against Seattle which will see a first pitch time of 1:05 p.m. 

There will also be 12 mid-week day games that start at 12:35 p.m. 

Finally, Sunday home games will begin at 1:35 p.m. 

The Pirates open their home schedule on Friday, April 5 against the Baltimore Orioles. 

Single-game tickets for this season go on sale to the general public tomorrow, December 1. 

First published on November 30, 2023 / 10:15 AM EST

