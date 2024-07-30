Pittsburgh Pirates acquire pitcher Josh Walker from New York Mets for pitcher Nicolas Carreno

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired left-handed pitcher Josh Walker from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Nicolas Carreno.

Walker has made 10 appearances this season with the Mets, where he posted a 2.08 ERA in his first eight outings before allowing a combined five runs in 3.2 innings in his next two appearances.

Walker, 29, also made 25 appearances this season with Triple-A Syracuse, where he went 2-2 with five saves, a 2.83 ERA, 39 strikeouts, and a .157 batting average against.

He made his big league debut with the Mets in 2023 after being drafted by the New York ballclub in the 37th round of the 2017 MLB Draft Draft.

Walker will report to Triple-A Indianapolis.

On Monday, the Pirates traded pitcher Quinn Priester to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for infield prospect Nick Yorke and acquired Colorado Rockies pitcher Jalen Beeks.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.